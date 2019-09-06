There was drama at Parliament this afternoon where the Parliamentary select committee chased the Non-Governmental Gender Organisation Coordinating Council for allegedly plagiarizing the work of Transparency International Zambia.

Midway into their submissions, the Committee chaired by MMD nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda noted similarities in the wording of NGOCC submissions to that of TIZ forcing them to send the NGOCC away.

Committee member Tutwa Ngulube who is also Kabwe Central Member of Parliament warned the NGOCC that they risk being jailed for copying other people’s work and demanded that the NGOCC be sent away.

And Chembe Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande demanded for an explanation on who copied the other Organisation’s work between NGOCC and TIZ.

It is at this point that Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa asked the committee Chairperson to make a ruling on whether such was allowed before the committee.

But in defence, NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale said the similarity in the content was because the civil society during a meeting organized by NGOCC resolved to have a common position on the constitution.

She is certain that even if Action Aid and other NGO’s that attended that consensus meeting would appear before the Committee, they would equally submit the same word for word.

Mrs Mwale said NGOCC co-facilitated a meeting for CSOs which came up for a common position on the matter.

She said the NGOCC is mot changing anything from its submissions and maintained that all CSOs that attended the meeting will submit the same content.

