GOVERNMENT through the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that all the Political Parties in the country are bound to the same law under the registrar of societies Act.

Speaking during a joint Press Briefing with Minister of Information and Broadcasting this morning, Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo said it’s unfortunate that members of some political parties are on rampage politicizing everything without reading what is provided for in the political parties’ act of the registrar of Society.

The Minister was responding to a question from a journalist who asked on the de-registration of the National Democratic Congress Party and what action has been taken by the party.

In his response Hon. Kampyongo said unlike what is being peddled in some section of the media claiming Minister of Home Affairs controls decisions of the Registrars office all political parties are governed by the Registrars Act.

“It’s laughable when people say I am controlling that office. Today, we have close to 50 political parties that are all bound to the same rule of law under the registrar of Societies act CAP 119 of the laws of Zambia which regulates their existence, de-Registrations, registrations, Suspensions are all done in accordance with CAP 119”

When asked if the NDC has started its re-registration based on what the Secretary-General Mwenya Musenge said, Hon. Kampyongo said only the registrar of Societies office can ascertain as the only role the Minister plays in such scenarios is dealing with appeals such matters get to his office as the last office of appeal and even then he follows the law in exercising his authority on such matters.

In view of the Court’s ruling, The Office Of The Registrar Of Societies Invoked Section 13 (2) (A) Of The Societies Act Cap 119 Of The Laws Of Zambia And Cancelled The Registration Certificate Of The National Democratic Congress; This Was done in accordance With Cap 119 Section 13 (2)(A) Of The Societies Act, Which Provides That:

“The Registrar May, In His or her Discretion Cancel At Any Time The Registration Of Any Society Affected Under Section Seven If He Is Satisfied That It Is Expedient To Do So On The Ground That-

A) The Terms Of The Constitution Or Rules Of Such Society Are, In His Opinion, In Any Respect Repugnant To Or Inconsistent With The Provisions Of Any Law For The Time Being In Force In Zambia.”

And asked whether or not the NDC Member of Parliament will become independent or it’s a call for another by-election.

Hon. Kampyongo said “this is another issue that calls on us to acquaint ourselves with the constitution of this land. In short, the constitution provides for such scenarios in Article 72(9) under the constitution of Zambia which is effected when a party is de-registered and they have a member of parliament and the option is provided for”

Article 72 (9) states: If a political party is dissolved, a Member of Parliament shall retain the member’s seat as an independent member.

