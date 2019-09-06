Home Videos and Audios KK Comments on the Death of Mugabe and on Xenophobia in... Videos and Audios KK Comments on the Death of Mugabe and on Xenophobia in South Africa September 6, 2019 168 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber [Read 449 times, 449 reads today]Related Posts:Nevers Mumba urges President Lungu to call for an emergency SADC Meeting over rising xenophobia in South AfricaSouth Africa's government commits to ensuring security for all people living in South AfricaSouth Africa, O South AfricaZambian falls to death in South AfricaZambian family in South Africa escapes death Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President Lungu with India Prime Minister at a Press Briefing Fred M’membe public discussion on Jobs HH’s Full Interview on Prime TV 6 COMMENTS Very moving, timely message. 0 0 Reply NEXT? 0 0 He is simply amazing. Is still God creating such great souls like KK?? I think God stopped in 1940. 1 0 @¸.·´¸.·*´¨) ¸.·*¨) (¸.·´ NEXT? It’s you! 0 0 SO TOUCHING, VERY INSPIRING WORDS 0 0 Reply KK NI KANDULU YOKOSA! 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Very moving, timely message.
NEXT?
He is simply amazing. Is still God creating such great souls like KK?? I think God stopped in 1940.
@¸.·´¸.·*´¨) ¸.·*¨) (¸.·´
NEXT? It’s you!
SO TOUCHING, VERY INSPIRING WORDS
KK NI KANDULU YOKOSA!