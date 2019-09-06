The Lusaka Magistrate Court has sentenced a Lusaka man to three months imprisonment for obtaining a Driving Licence by false pretense contrary to Section 316 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Magistrate Mwandu Sakala sentenced Mr. David Nkhoma of Lusaka on one count after pleading guilty to the charge.

Facts of the offence are that, on 2nd September 2019, Mr. Nkhoma willfully attempted to obtain a Driving Licence for another person, namely Jonathan Rugero Kalala contrary to the provisions of the law.

Further, particulars of the offence were that, Mr. Nkhoma wrote a driving license theory examination test on behalf of Mr. Kalala. However, an alert RTSA examiner shortly noticed that the National Registration Card (NRC) in his possession was for Mr. Kalala and not Mr. Nkhoma who sat for the examinations.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) would like to caution members of the public that they risk being prosecuted if they do not follow the right procedure in obtaining services from the Agency.

Members of the public are also implored to be proactive and make use of the RTSA National Call Centre on the Toll-Free Line – 983 and the WhatsApp line 0965 429499 to report any corrupt practices.

The Agency shall endeavour to save the public with integrity, transparency and accountability as envisaged by the RTSA core values.

