The Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) has welcomed the planned importation of electricity from neighboring countries.

ZAM vice president Chipego Zulu says the move will allow industries to continue operating without any disturbances.

Ms. Zulu, however, states that any increase in tariffs as a result of the importation of power should only cover the period of importation and not beyond.

She told ZNBC that ZESCO should not use this period to permanently increase the tariffs without consulting stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Ms. Zulu said that the association is not opposed to ZESCO coming up with cost-reflective tariffs.

She said this should, however, be done upon explaining to stakeholders the actual cost of producing electricity.

Ms. Zulu said it will be difficult for ZESCO to get the support of the people on the possible introduction of cost-reflective tariffs if they do not appreciate and understand the cost of producing electricity.

