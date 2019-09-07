Zanaco and Green Eagles on Sunday faceoff at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka in the only FAZ Super Division match being played this weekend.

The match initially scheduled for September 14 has been brought forward owing to the two teams forthcoming CAF engagements.

The rest of the Week 2 matches will be played on September 14.

Zanaco and Eagles are searching for their first win in the 2019/20 Super Division campaign as they clash.

The Bankers started the season with a 1-0 loss at Zesco United in Ndola while Eagles were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Kabwe Warriors at home in Choma

Eagles will top the league should they beat Zanaco in the capital city.

Nkana and Napsa Stars are joint leaders with three points each after day one matches.

