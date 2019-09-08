United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichileam has urged the ruling patriotic Front (PF) Government to be humane for once and stop playing games with teachers who marked the 2018 Grade 9 and 12 examination papers by paying them their dues immediately.

In a statement released to the media, the UPND leader said that he was further saddened to learn that the 2019 July GCE exams remain unmarked because the PF has no money to feed teachers who are supposed to mark these papers.

Below is the full statement

PF MUST PAY TEACHERS THAT MARKED 2018 GRADE 9 AND 12 EXAMS.

We continue receiving reports of PF maladministration and incompetence in most government departments but nothing is more disturbing and scandalous than the information that our teachers who marked the 2018 Grade 9 and 12 final examinations have not been paid their dues, almost a year after they diligently carried out their duties.

We are further saddened to learn that the 2019 July GCE exams remain unmarked because the PF has no money to feed teachers who are supposed to mark these papers.

Any serious Government will treat the Education sector as a priority and critical area alongside Agriculture and Health, but because of corruption, incompetence, lack of proper planning and misplaced preferences, the PF hanker for globetrotting with large delegations in luxury jets, as more important than paying teachers, buying medical drugs for our people in hospitals and boosting agriculture in order to bring down prices of food especially mealie meal.

Civil servants in government ministries are working under very difficult circumstances because resources meant to help them run their departments smoothly are being diverted to reward PF politicians with huge traveling allowances for expensive and unnecessary foreign trips, and causing by-elections.

We urge the PF to be humane for once and stop playing games with our teachers who marked the 2018 Grade 9 and 12 examination papers by paying them their dues immediately. They will need them to mark the 2019 exams soon.

HH

