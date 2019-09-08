Zambia U23 became the first team to qualify for the 2019 U23 AFCON that Egypt will host this November after holding hosts Congo to a 3-3 away draw in Pointe Noir today.

Beston Chambeshi’s side advanced 5-4 on aggregate following a 2-1 first leg victory on September 4 at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

But Zambia had to rally twice to ensure qualification after Kambo Mbenza had put Congo ahead from the spot in the 15th minute and Jacques Temopele scored another in the 77th minute.’

Enock Mwepu netted a brace after equalizing in the 33rd minute to see the two sides go 1-1 into the break while Patson Daka the other after the restart.

The 2017 U20 AFCON champions dream continues on their penultimate hurdle with an eye on their ultimate target, the 2020 Olympics.

But Zambia must first ensure they finish in the top three at the U23 AFCON finals to reach their final destination ,Tokyo.

[Read 500 times, 500 reads today]