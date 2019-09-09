

The National Democratic Congress has appealed its deregistration with the Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo.

And the party has discontinued any court proceedings on the deregistration until further notice following extensive consultations with the party.

Party President Chishimba Kambwili says in accordance with section 23 (1) of the Societies Act, the NDC will continue with its activities as long as the appeal remains pending with the Minister.

Speaking at a media briefing, Mr. Kambwili said he has been advised by his legal team that the appeal will act as a stay of the decision by the Registrar of Societies to deregister the party.

Mr Kambwili said the party will continue with its activities until they hear otherwise from Mr Kampyongo.

He has since directed his Secretary General Bridget Attanga to call for an urgent national coordinating committee meeting on 11th September to attend to urgent matters affecting the party.

Mr Kanbwili has also urged party members to continue mobilizing the party as it is legally existing.

Meanwhile Mr Kambwili has lashed out at Economics Association of Zambia President Lubinda Habazoka for opposing calls to declare the hunger situation a national emergency.

He challenged Dr Habazoka to to resign his position as he is not fit to steer such an organization in the right direction.

Mr Kambwili accused Dr Habazoka of using his position to negotiate for favours from President Edgar Lungu.

He said he has information that Dr Habazoka is pushing for a job in the foreign Mission.

Mr Kambwili wondered whether it was wise for government to respect investors at the expense of people dying of hunger.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]