Government has released K3, 500,000 out of the estimated K4, 367, 099 towards the construction of the Lufune Bridge in Mpika district of Muchinga province.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) Communications Officer Rachael Chama said The damage to the Bridge was triggered by the force of flash flooding that overcame the structure’s vulnerability due to corrosion of the Armco metal culvert and erosion of the soil around the culvert.

“The height of the bridge of approximately three (3) meters also contributed to the susceptibility as it allowed flood waters to overflow the structure,” she said.

She said the government is replacing the structure with concrete materials to a height of at least five meters supported.

Ms Chama stated that this will allow for flash flood water flows which come with a lot of solid debris materials from the surrounding hills to pass under the bridge without causing erosion to the bridge and its support structures.

“The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), in collaboration with the Road Development Agency (RDA) and the Zambia National Service (ZNS) constructed a temporal by-pass to allow for traffic to flow,” she added.

The DMMU Communications Officer further disclosed that the government has further released K641, 000 for the reconstruction of the Kampoko Bridge in Luano Valley of Central province.

She indicated that the bridge was also washed away due to heavy rains experienced in the area.

