The Drug Enforcement Commission this morning issued a call out to opposition leader Chishimba Kambwili to appear for questioning.

The Commission wants Dr Kambwili to appear before its officers at DEC Headquarters at 10:00 Hrs without fail.

Sources have indicated that President Edgar Lungu has instructed DEC to arrest Dr Kambwili after he issued statements linking State House to drug trafficking.

It is unclear whether Dr Kambwili will turn up at the DEC Headquarters for questioning.

