The Governor of the Katanga Region has requested for 15 000 metric tonnes of maize from Zambia to help people particularly in the Katanga region.

Haut Katanga Governor Jacques Kyabula Katwe made the request when he paid a courtesy call on Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.

He said the Democratic Republic of Congo particularly the Katanga region is faced with food shortages hence his decision to approach Zambia for help.

The Governor acknowledged that Zambia in 2017 provided the DRC with 15, 000 metric tonnes of maize at the request of his government and expressed hope that their request will be attended to again.

He said Zambia remains the major exporter of food in the Katanga region accounting for about 80 percent of the food exported by neighbouring countries to the region.

Meanwhile Mr. Katwe says both the Zambia and DR Congo governments will need to respond to the needs of the mining sector which employ many people in the two countries.

He said the response to calls for investment in the agriculture sector has not been impressive.

Mr. Katwe said in as much as the two countries need to encourage investment in the agriculture sectors, the mining sector remains the backbone of their economies hence the need to respond to the needs of investors.

Earlier, Mr Lusambo invited Mr Katwe for the yet to be held Lusaka investment expo.He said the expo will attract investors and DR Congo can use the opportunity to attract investment in the Agriculture sector.

