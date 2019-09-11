The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has urged the United Party for National Development (UPND) leader, Hakainde Hichilema to stop lying that he was blocked from donating 25,000 bags of mealie meal to vulnerable communities.

DMMU Communications Officer Rachael Chama said at no time has the UPND leader engaged the DMMU, which is mandated to coordinate the relief provision and distribution in the country, over his desire to make the donation.

“DMMU has extended a call to all well-meaning Zambians who wish to complement government efforts in providing relief, to do so through the Office. To that effect, DMMU has since been receiving donations from different stakeholders and individuals with the aim of mitigating the food insecurity being experienced in parts of the country,” she said.

Meanwhile, the DMMU Communications Officer disclosed that her office has since February this year distributed 37,435 metric tons of maize, mealie meal, and maize bran, benefitting a total of 1, 677,000 identified vulnerable households across the country.

“Relief distribution by DMMU is not meant to replace people’s coping capacities and is purely to supplement local abilities of sustenance and strengthening of resilience and reducing vulnerability. The Unit is guided by the four principles namely; Humanity, Neutrality, Impartiality and Independence, in the execution of all humanitarian programs and the current distribution is no exception,” said Ms. Chama.

“In addition to the mealie meal, DMMU is also distributing maize bran, the by-product of the mealie meal to identified livestock and fish farming cooperatives in selected districts. The maize bran is specifically meant for livestock as supplementary feed.”

She added that the Unit is also mitigating the drought situation by drilling community boreholes in areas facing water challenges.

Ms. Chama stated that the Unit, in partnership with cooperating partners has so far drilled a total of 46 boreholes across the country, with Southern province receiving 31 boreholes.

