New Congress Party President Peter Chanda has cautioned opposition National Democratic Congress-(NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili against discrediting President Edgar Lungu.

Pastor Chanda said that Mr. Kambwili has continued issuing defamatory statements against the President even after being reported to the Police for uttering disparaging remarks against the Head of State. Mr. Chanda reminded Mr. Kambwili that providing checks and balances by the opposition does not mean spreading falsehoods.

And Zambia Republican Party President Wright Musoma has called on Zambians not to be deceived by the opposition leader. Mr. Musoma said the Presidency should be protected against ill-conceived criticism.

Meanwhile, the Evangelical Youth Alliance has advised some opposition political party leaders to respect the Presidency. Alliance Executive Director Moses Lungu says political leaders should refrain from issuing malicious statements against President Edgar Lungu.

Reverend Lungu was referring to former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili who yesterday at a media briefing raised various allegations against President Lungu, saying it was not right to make allegations that are not backed by evidence.

On Monday, the NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili alleged that the Zambian Presidency had been captured by what his party described as a convicted drug baron. According to Mr Kambwili, Mr. Vildan Findlay is on the FBI wanted list for drug-related offenses and questioned why President Lungu has continued associating himself with business executive Vildan Findlay.

Mr Kambwili further alleged that Mr.Findlay was once arrested and convicted for drug peddling under the Kaunda regime and that it was surprising that Mr Lungu has been moving with a person whose personality is questionable.

Mr Kambwili said it will not be surprising if Findlay has been using the presidential challenger plane to peddle drugs.

Mr Kambwili wants President Lungu to explain the nature of the business he does with Findlay, adding that he has made the revelation to protect the institution of the Presidency and that President Lungu should stop his association with Findlay in the national interest.

The NDC leader has since urged the FBI to pursue Mr. Findlay.

