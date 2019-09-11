President Edgar Lungu has revoked the appointment of George Siame as Chairperson of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

In a brief statement, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe said the appointment of Mr SIAME has been revoked with immediate effect.

In his letter to Mr Siame, the President stated that, “ I am hereby revoking this appointment with immediate effect. I thank you and wish you God’s blessings in your endeavors.

There was widespread condemnation of Mr Siame’s appointment after records emerged that he was once convicted by the Lusaka High Court for assaulting a female colleague when he served as Assistant Commissioner at the Zambia Revenue Authority.

Earlier, UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema said that he had noted with amusement the firing of the Financial Intelligence Center Board by the PF Government.

Mr. Hichilema said that this was expected especially that the institution like many other citizens tried to prevent the PF and President Edgar Lungu’s corruption.

He expressed hope that President Lungu will not extend his hands to the FIC Chief Executive Officer, Mary Chirwa.

Mr. Hichilema said the FIC has so far proved to be one of the key institutions in combating President Lungu’s insatiable appetite for corruption and plunder of public resources.

Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu yesterday unveiled the new Board of Directors which comprises George Siame, Justice Prisca Nyambe, Pelagia Kalunga, Regina Mulenga and Mike Goma.

