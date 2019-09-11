Embattled Chief Executive Officer of the Road Transport and Safety Agency Zindaba Soko has been fired.
According to a statement, RTSA Acting Board Chairperson Dr Cornelius Chipoma said the Board decided that Mr Soko separates from the Agency on 6th September 2019 following the expiry of his contract.
“The Board wishes to thank Mr Soko for his services to the Agency during his six-year tenure,” Dr Chipoma said.
Mr Soko is currently in court facing charges of corruption after he was charged by the Drug Enforcement Commission.
He had offered to go on leave after his case went to court but RTSA sources indicated that he had started reporting for work weeks ago
These are small boys in the grand scheme of things..it is meant to distract your attention from the drug dealing lungu. My white wife is just massaging me as I blog
Life is good. A white wife is a blessing for sure. White women know how to love . Now watch this sokos wife leave him because he is now fired..she will file for divorce and get half his stolen property. My wife earns her own income and we have separate and joint accounts l. Learn something from my beautiful white Angel you darkies
Meanwhile mutaware is busy sniffing coke and firing small fish to get attention away from him . The sick little man.