Embattled Chief Executive Officer of the Road Transport and Safety Agency Zindaba Soko has been fired.

According to a statement, RTSA Acting Board Chairperson Dr Cornelius Chipoma said the Board decided that Mr Soko separates from the Agency on 6th September 2019 following the expiry of his contract.

“The Board wishes to thank Mr Soko for his services to the Agency during his six-year tenure,” Dr Chipoma said.

Mr Soko is currently in court facing charges of corruption after he was charged by the Drug Enforcement Commission.

He had offered to go on leave after his case went to court but RTSA sources indicated that he had started reporting for work weeks ago

