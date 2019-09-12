Kanyama Area Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri has called on the business community operating in Kanyama constituency to come up with social responsibility programs aimed at bringing development to the area.

Ms. Phiri observed that the government alone cannot respond to the needs of the people hence the need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders such as the business community, to play a role in uplifting the living standards of people in areas they operate from.

She expressed concern over the fact that Kanyama has continued to remain underdeveloped despite housing a number of companies and industries in the locality.

Ms Phiri who is also Minister of Gender noted that this is why there is a need for the companies to come up with deliberate policies targeted at plowing back into the community.

The Minister was speaking in Lusaka today when she commissioned a 600 metre access road at Munjili Mwaboneka market in Garden house area which was contracted to bituminous standard by AVIC International Construction Company.

Ms. Phiri further thanked AVIC International for assisting the government in the provision of vital basic Infrastructure, such as access roads, which become flooded and impassable during the rainy season, thereby becoming breeding grounds for water-borne diseases.

And Munjile Mwaboneka market Chairperson Joel Mpulumuse explained that the market is one of the sites that records a number of water-borne diseases every rainy season.

Mr Mpulumuse said this is why the construction of the access road leading to the market will help in addressing the perennial flooding of the area.

