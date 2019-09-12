Zesco United defender Fackson Kapumbu makes his first return to continental action following a lengthy layoff after making the travelling party to Tanzania for this weekend’s CAF Champions League date against Young Africans.

Kapumbu is part of Zesco’s 18-member team that left on Wednesday for Dar es Salaam to face Young Africans on September 14 in a pre-group stage, first leg match.

The left-back has not seen any competitive action for the last twelve months due to a long-term injury.

But Kapumbu was an unused substitute in Zesco’s 1-0 defeat to Zanaco in the 2019 Charity Shield final on August 17 in Lusaka.

Also back are midfielders Anthony Akumu and Enock Sabamukama who missed Zesco’s first round dates against Green Mamba of eSwatini due to injuries.

Midfielder Thabani Kamusoko is expected to join Zesco in Dar es Salaam today from Harare after attending to national duty with Zimbabwe in Tuesday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Somalia that his team won 3-1 to advance to the group stage draws 3-2 on aggregate.

Saturday’s match will also mark Zesco coach George Lwandamina’s first return to Young Africans since he left the club in March last year after spending two seasons there.

Team:

GOALKEEPERS: Dieudonne Ntibahezwa, Jacob Banda

DEFENDERS: David Owino, Simon Silwimba, Marcel Kalonda, Clement Mwape, Mwila Phiri, Fackson Kapumbu

MIDFIELDERS:Enock Sabumukama,John Chingandu,Anthony Akumu,Kosuke Nakamachi, Thabani Kamusoko,Kondwani Mtonga

FORWARDS: Quadri Kola, Umaru Kasumba, Jesse Were, Winston Kalengo

