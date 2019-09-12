Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma has assured the business community in Zimbabwe and Zambia that the government is working tirelessly towards enriching the business environment that exists between the two countries.

Speaking when he officiated at the Zimbabwe-Zambia Business Forum, Mr. Yaluma said the government has put in place various regulatory frameworks aimed at supporting the business sector.

He said Zambia and Zimbabwe enjoy a cordial relationship and share the same vision of transforming the two countries into prosperous nations.

And speaking at the same event, Zimbabwean Ambassador to Zambia Gertrude Takawira noted that it is important for the business community in both countries to share ideas, equip one another and complement each other, in order to have a comparative advantage on the regional platform and beyond.

In a speech read on her behalf by Zimbabwean Vice Ambassador to Zambia Patricia Mangwanda, Ms Takawira noted that the two countries need to strive towards putting in place incentives that attract, rather than scare away potential investors.

“With the coming of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) we have confidence that the private sector will be in a better position to exploit available opportunities “, she said.

She explained that Zimbabwe and Zambia continue to enjoy excellent bilateral relations dating back to the days of the independence struggle.

Ms Takawira added that it is important for the private sector to rise to the occasion and ensure that the political ties the two countries enjoy also translate into economic development for both countries.

And Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) President Chabuka Kawesha assured the Zimbabwean business community that Zambia still remains one of the best investment destinations in Africa due to the country’s conducive business environment.

Speaking in a speech read on his behalf, Dr. Chabuka said the business sector stands ready and is keen to forge strong business partnerships with the Zimbabwean community.

Dr. Chabuka stated that Zambia is keen to enhance cooperation with Zimbabwe by creating business linkages that yield wealth and promote growth for both economies.

