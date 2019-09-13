Businessman Valden Findlay has instructed his lawyers to take necessary legal action against National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili for accusing him of dealing in drugs.
Mr Findlay who has rejected accusations of State Capture and drug dealing as false said he has never engaged in drug trafficking activities nor has he ever been arrested, prosecuted or convicted of any drug related offense.
Speaking at a media briefing through his spokesperson Daniel Phiri, Mr Findlay said at no time has he ever engaged in any form of state capture.
He said he is a law abiding citizen who has conducted legitimate business in and outside of the country in accordance with the law.
On 9th September 2019, NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili accused Mr Findlay of being a drug dealer who has been arrested before and is on the wanted list in the United States of America.
Mr Kambwili further alleged that Mr Findlay had captured the Presidency of the Republic of Zambia.
If you leave in a glass house, never play with stones..
This is good.
CK produce the evidence that you have in court.
This is the way to go.
When someone is accused of something,the only way is to sue so that the accuser can proof his can in court.
Ck produce the evidence in court and if you fail,next time keep quiet.
Lawyers will make moolah on this. There will be technicalities and all sorts. The point still remains: unsealed documents do have the gentleman’s names as widely circulated. What now?
“….He said he is a law abiding citizen who has conducted legitimate business in and outside of the country in accordance with the law….”
We want to know, what bussiness is that while you are flying with lungu in a ZAF plane , eagle one, bought by zambian tax payers ??????
Sometimes it’s good to stay silent…
So what is his role in government that he is seen flying all over with the President?
Good question James Banda or is it James Bond (lol). It is a question either your President nor this dude can respond to. The 2 know excatly why
Findley will regrate opening a pandora box, a lot of issues will now come forth and many people will start to volunteer information which we may at the moment not know about, Findley should have remained silent as silence is golden, for starters we as taxpayers are not amused at your frequent use of our hard-earned money by flying around in our plane, if your relationship is personal keep that away from state functions period, not flying about and sleeping in hotels at our cost, of course, that is the general assumption if you are always with the president it means you benefit in kind from state coffers, each time your ugly head pops up from that Jet, you would have already used taxpayers money by flying and using Jet fuel. If you want to come clean avoid using our Jet.