Chipolopolo enter camp in Lusaka this Sunday as the final countdown starts ahead of next week’s 2020 CHAN last round, first leg qualifier against eSwatini.

A provisional list of 27 players head into pre-match camp ahead of the first leg fixture to be played on September 21 in Manzini.

Chipolopolo team manager Desmond M’ngawa said Aggrey Chiyangi’s team will be trimmed to 20 for the visit to eSwatini.

The final leg is set for October 19 that will see the winner over both legs qualify for the 2020 CHAN tournament in Cameroon.

CHAN is a second tier AFCON exclusively for home-based players.

Team:

GOALKEEPERS: Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dyanamos), Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS:Gift Zulu Laison Thole (both Nkana), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Simon Silwimba, Mwila Phiri, Adrian Chama, Clement Mwape (all Zesco United), Larence Chungu (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Henry Besa (Forest Rangers)

MIDFIELDERS:Benson Sakala, Rally Bwalya (both Power Dynamos), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers), Youremember Banda (Green Buffaloes), Kelvin Mubanga (Nkana), Bruce Musakanya, Paul Katema (both Red Arrows), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles)

STRIKERS: Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Twiza Chaibela, Akakubwelwa Mwachiyaba (both Kabwe Warriors), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Rodger Kola (Zanaco)

