Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has accused the opposition parties of undermining the fight against corruption through baseless allegations which they cannot substantiate.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Ms Siliya said that Government, under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu, is working hard to deliver development to the people and will not be swayed by unproductive criticism and called on Zambians to ignore sentiments from the opposition aimed at portraying a negative image of the country.

Ms Siliya said that it was unfortunate that opposition political parties are turning the fight against corruption into a joke, adding that Government through the investigative wings is committed to the fighting corruption regardless of who has been cited.

Ms Siliya said that those that have information on various corrupt cases should take the information to relevant authorities and not making a joke out of it because the Government is serious about the fight.

Ms Siliya said the opposition has clearly shown that they are trying to remain relevant on the political scene by calling various media houses to demonize Government and its efforts instead of giving solutions

Ms Siliya said the government is implementing measures in various sectors to uplift the people’s living standards.

“Negativity will not help the country. We in government have a job to provide hope to the people of Zambia and people have confidence that we are doing the right thing,” Ms Siliya said.

