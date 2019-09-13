President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Energy to priorities supplying electricity to Health institutions with effect from midnight today.

President Lungu said hospitals and clinics should be given first priority by ZESCO, as the country grapples with load shedding.

He made the directive during the official opening of the 4th Session of the 12th National Assembly in Lusaka today.

The Head of State wondered how health workers have been attending to patients amidst power outages.

President Lungu urged the Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa to ensure that hospitals and clinics are exempted from load shedding.

The President said he was saddened to see people moving at night in the dark without power as it possess security risk to the citizenry.

“When I drive at night, I feel very sad to see people moving at night without power. This possess a security risk to the people.” He said.

President Lungu noted most household have their food gone to waste due to load shading.

The Head of State attributed the load shedding to the poor rainfall recorded in the previous rainy season 2017/2018.

President Lungu told parliament that successive government did not put in place early warning systems to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He called for concerted efforts in mitigating the effects of climate change that has negatively affected the national economy.

President Lungu advised the nation to refrain from pointing fingers at each other but rather work together in addressing the challenges of climate change.

