Young Africans assistant coach Noel Mwandila says it is strictly business this Saturday when his compatriots Zesco United play his Tanzanian club in a 2019/20 CAF Champions League pre-group stage ,first leg match in Dar-es-Salaam.

Mwandila has been at Yanga for the last three season since accompanying his ex-Green Buffaloes boss and now Zesco coach George Lwandamina when the Tanzanian champions hired him at the end of 2016.

Lwandamina later returned to Zesco in April, 2018 but Mwandila has stayed on in Dar es-salaam.

“Yes we worked together with the coach, I have respect for him, he is a very good coach but now he is at Zesco and I am still here at Yanga,” Mwandila said.

“So we need to do our job as Yanga and he also needs to do his part for Zesco so there is nothing much to stay about that because it is football.

“What is important is the football tomorrow and I am sure the 90 minutes will be an interesting encounter.”

Meanwhile, Zesco will host Young Africans in the final leg on September 24 in Ndola to decide who goes through to next month’s CAF Champions League group stage.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]