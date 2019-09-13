President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Energy to prioritise power supply to hospitals and health centres starting midnight today.
The President has further directed the Ministry to prioritise power supply to water supply operations in the country to avert shortages in water supply.
President Lungu said this is a serious matter that should not be taken lightly saying the inability to have adequate water, generate adequate power, grow enough food have all been greatly caused by the effects of climate change.
In his state of the nation address under the theme, “accelerating sustainable development for a better Zambia amidst the impact of climate change”, the Head of state said as he sometimes drives around the city, he has seen more areas of darkness due to load shedding because dams that generate power have no water.
He acknowledged that small businesses are dying and food going to waste and some hospitals being load shedded due to low supply of power to the people.
Meanwhile, the president has further directed the ministry of lands and natural resources and the ministry of water development, sanitation and environmental protection to take lead in ensuring that water sources and the land adjacent to these areas are not adulterated by corporate entities or individuals in the name of development.
He urged the two Ministers and their Permanent Secretaries to ensure that the Zambia Environmental management Agency, and the water resources
management authority re-aligns themselves to effectively carry out their mandate and produce the required results immediately.
President Lungu said from today henceforth, he should not see a house or a factory being built adjacent to a water resource, depriving the majority of other Zambians of usage of this resource.
Come to Garneton, Kitwe and speak to residents on Zircon Avenue and surrounding areas, Nkana Water and Sewerage Company religiously shut down water supply to us beginning in August to January every year for 5 years now.
Your statement below will mean a lot to us, otherwise it is just empty and wasted words:
The ministry might be styupid and follow the Presidential directive and forget about electricity to Mortuaries.
Are you for real bwana Lungu? Your ministers just recently shared plots in Forest Reserve 27 which is a ground water recharge area and also feeds the river systems in the Chalimbana area. Where were you when this was happening? Probably even Findlay has a plot there.
HH was chased away when he wanted to donate a genset to a health facility….PF and its ego and inhumanism
We are not in a war time.
Decrees and commands don’t work what of the barbershop guy the saloon lady, the welder the dj the furniture maker.
What this joke is saying is more like never buy fruits for someone when they are well but rather do so at their hospital bed.
Empty directives based on deficits and debts cannot work.