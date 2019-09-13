President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Energy to prioritise power supply to hospitals and health centres starting midnight today.

The President has further directed the Ministry to prioritise power supply to water supply operations in the country to avert shortages in water supply.

President Lungu said this is a serious matter that should not be taken lightly saying the inability to have adequate water, generate adequate power, grow enough food have all been greatly caused by the effects of climate change.

In his state of the nation address under the theme, “accelerating sustainable development for a better Zambia amidst the impact of climate change”, the Head of state said as he sometimes drives around the city, he has seen more areas of darkness due to load shedding because dams that generate power have no water.

He acknowledged that small businesses are dying and food going to waste and some hospitals being load shedded due to low supply of power to the people.

Meanwhile, the president has further directed the ministry of lands and natural resources and the ministry of water development, sanitation and environmental protection to take lead in ensuring that water sources and the land adjacent to these areas are not adulterated by corporate entities or individuals in the name of development.

He urged the two Ministers and their Permanent Secretaries to ensure that the Zambia Environmental management Agency, and the water resources

management authority re-aligns themselves to effectively carry out their mandate and produce the required results immediately.

President Lungu said from today henceforth, he should not see a house or a factory being built adjacent to a water resource, depriving the majority of other Zambians of usage of this resource.

