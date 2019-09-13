South America’s mineral-rich country, Suriname, is looking for opportunities to attract Zambia’s mining experts who can develop its mines.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil with extra-accreditation to Suriname, Dr. Alfreda Kansembe said in Brasilia that Suriname’s request has been tabled awaiting a proactive response from Zambia.

The President of Suriname Delano Desire Bouterse made the request to Zambia during bilateral talks with Ambassador Kansembe after she presented her credentials in that country.

Dr. Kansembe explained that Suriname has already presented Memoranda of Understanding to Zambia and was eager to seal bilateral agreements in mining, tourism and cultural cooperation once the relevant authorities responds positively.

She said the Suriname President is optimistic that Zambian mining engineers, with their vast experience, will help the vital industry in his country.

Ambassador Kansembe expressed happiness at the prospect of employment creation for mining experts whose remittances can boost the Zambian economy.

Suriname is rich in natural resources but they are largely untapped. It has copper, gold, platinum, nickel, kaolin and bauxite.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at Zambian Embassy in Brazil Grace Makowane.

