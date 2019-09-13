Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo has said that said government will not declare the hunger situation in some parts of the country as a national crisis as the country is food secure.

Speaking at the same press briefing yesterday, Mr Katambo explained that the rest of the country is food secure apart from Southern and Western provinces and some parts of eastern province which were adversely affected by the effec ts of climate change.

He said there is therefore no need to declare a national food crisis as government is distributing food to the affected areas.

“The country is not in any food crisis except some parts of the country like southern, western and parts of eastern province but this does not mean the nation is food insecure,” Mr Katambo said.

Mr. Katambo also disclosed that his Ministry is engaging the security wings to help in dealing with smuggling of mealie meal in border areas .

“Through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), Government has continued to distribute maize from March till now in the hunger-stricken areas of the country and we are offloading huge amounts of maize in southern, western and other affected areas,” Katambo said.

The minister has encouraged farmers to venture into other agricultural practices such as conservation farming that are drought resilient.

“We encourage farmers to plant drought-resistant crops such as cassava, millet among others so that we do not depend on maize alone as a staple food and they should also practice conservation farming,” he said

