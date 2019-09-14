Zesco United escaped with a dramatic away draw in Tanzania today while Green Eagles’ 2019/20 CAF Champions League campaign is on the edge after losing at home in Lusaka.

In Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, it took a 90th minute equalizer from midfielder Thabani Kamusoko to earn Zesco a 1-1 first leg away draw against George Lwandamina’s old club Young Africans.

The equalizer came after Patrick Sibomana put Yanga ahead via a 24th minute penalty.

Zesco must now beat Yanga in the final leg on September 24 to earn their passage to the CAF Champions League group stage.

However, Eagles CAF Champions League stay is not certain after losing 2-1 at National Heroes Stadium to Premiero de Agosto of Angola.

Cristivao put Agsoto ahead in the 29th minute but Eagles levelled in the 78th minute through an Amity Shemande header.

But heartbreak followed seven minutes later Christian Ngudikama snatched the vital away goal for Agosto to give the Angolan champions a critical away win.

Eagles must now score twice without replay in Luanda on September 14 to qualify, otherwise, as it looks, they will be relegated to the CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage next month should they fail to convincingly overturn todays result away in Angola.

