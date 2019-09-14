By Terence Miselo

Renowned Zambian entertainer and pioneering music DJ Lincoln Sikapizye otherwise known as DJ Links has died.

Links also called President Lincoln died on Friday around 21 hours in the University Teaching Hospital following an illness.

His death has been received with great shock as most of his close friends, fans and peers considered him a mentor and elder brother.

At the time of his death, Links was working for Hot FM and Klub Vegas.

He was also instrumental in promoting Zambian music and Zambian DJs. He and his close associate, Bismarck Tembo aka Bizzy Wizzy built a strong union called ‘ All Time Weather Friends’ which promoted their music mixing skills and helped mentor upcoming DJs.

They are also known for the promotion of the DJs Summer Invasion as well as the DJs Sunday Linkup which they hosted alongside Club Amnesia.

“This is really hard for me,” mourned Bizzy Wizzy who believes he owes all his success to Links. “Things will never be the same.”

The late DJ Links kicked off his career in 1989 mainly as a club and mobile disco DJ. With his skills, he played at most happening clubs helping them become popular.

His name became associated with clubs like Zenon, Cosmopolitan, Alpha, Black Velvet and most prominently Klub Vegas.

He also ventured into radio adding his contributions to Radio Phoenix and Hot FM.

Links’ greatest achievements include Best DJ 1998, 99 at Black Velvet, Second Best DJ Mr Mania 2000, 2001 The Cage, two-time winner of Best Sprite DJ and second Zambian DJ to mix on Channel O’s Oboma.

He leaves behind a wife, and children.

