I am on record of having asked the citizen and various stakeholders to read the draft of the constitution before it was finally enacted by this house. Politicians and various interest groups rose to the occasion to have the current constitution enacted in its current form. We braved the storm to deliver a revised constitution to the Zambian people, even at the risk of losing power. This selfless act on our part is reason enough that I appeal to all to support the current process. Yes, we are back once more on the process of refining it, for my government is a listening government.