We are ready, declared coach Mumamba Numba ahead of Zanaco’s first game in this seasons’ CAF Confederation Cup this Sunday away to Bolton City YC of Mauritius.

Zanaco, who enjoyed a first round bye, enter the competition in the second stage on September 15 in Port Louis.

“I must say the team is ready for the assignment ahead of us. I think we have done all we can to make sure the team is in good shape and from what we have seen, the morale in the team is very good,” Numba said.

But Zanaco will be without winger Ernest Mbewe and striker Moussa Souleymanou who both stayed home due to injuries.

“I don’t think it will have any impact on the team. We have quite a good number of players to fill the void left by Ernest and Moussa. I think you saw for yourself when we played against Green Eagles, they played exceptionally well and we hope they can replicate the same performance,” Numba said.

Striker Chitiya Mususu, who scored in last Saturday’s 2-0 league win over Green Eagles, and winger Guily Manziba, who also featured in the match, are set to start again in place of the missing duo.

Zanaco will host Bolton in the final leg on September 24 in Lusaka.

Winner will advance to next month’s pre-group stage where they await this month’s loser from the CAF Champions League pre-group stage.

