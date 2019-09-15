Kaweche Kaunda, the son of first Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda has disputed claims by Lusaka businessman and President Edgar Lungu’s close associate Valden Findlay that he does not know Vicky Goswami, the man who implicated during the drug trafficking trial in the United States of America.

Speaking to Prime TV, Mr. Kaweche said there was no way Findlay would deny knowing Mr. Goswami because the two have met at Mr. Goswami’s house in South Africa where Mr. Kaweche was introduced to Mr. Findlay by Mr. Gowani.

Mr. Kaweche said that he came to knows Mr. Goswani very well because his wife and Mr. Goswani’s wife grew up together, so they are very close. Mr Kaweche admitted that he does not know Mr. Findlay very well, but knows his brother and were in the same class as Mr. Findlay’s sister when growing up.

During the week, Mr Findlay categorically said that he has never dealt in illicit narcotics and did not know Vicky Goswami, the man who implicated during the drug trafficking trial in the United States of America.

Vijaygiri Vicky Goswami was extradited from Kenya by the US Government and turned into a State witness in the trial of the Akasha Brothers and a drug trafficking syndicate in Africa and the court transcript showed that he had implicated Findlay by naming him as one of the people involved in the cartel.

The court transcripts of Goswami’s cross-examination spread on the Internet and social media, prompting Kambwili to hold a press conference at his house on Monday where he questioned President Lungu’s relationship with Findlay and went on to suggest that perhaps, President Lungu’s jet is being used to courier drugs, since the businessman who had been accused of drug trafficking was always flying with him.

And Mr. Kaweche called for the protection of the presidency at all costs, adding that the presidency is supreme and blamed people around the president for not vetting people properly and those around President Edgar Lungu are doing him a disservice if they are not giving him the full information about people he associates with.

“Like I said, I do not blame my brother Edgar Lungu at all, I blame those around him. So if there is any mess or issues around him, I blame those around him, not the President. For me the Presidency is supreme, we must protect it at whatever cost to make sure the Presidency is held up with dignity and honour and not bring the President into disrepute,” he said.

Mr Kaweche further said: “These allegations about drugs being taken on the presidential plane and all sorts of illegal matters being talked about because of one Valden Findlay, they should properly check that out. They don’t expect the President to start asking people around, those around the President should do this.”

