Kaweche Kaunda, the son of first Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda has disputed claims by Lusaka businessman and President Edgar Lungu’s close associate Valden Findlay that he does not know Vicky Goswami, the man who implicated during the drug trafficking trial in the United States of America.
Speaking to Prime TV, Mr. Kaweche said there was no way Findlay would deny knowing Mr. Goswami because the two have met at Mr. Goswami’s house in South Africa where Mr. Kaweche was introduced to Mr. Findlay by Mr. Gowani.
Mr. Kaweche said that he came to knows Mr. Goswani very well because his wife and Mr. Goswani’s wife grew up together, so they are very close. Mr Kaweche admitted that he does not know Mr. Findlay very well, but knows his brother and were in the same class as Mr. Findlay’s sister when growing up.
During the week, Mr Findlay categorically said that he has never dealt in illicit narcotics and did not know Vicky Goswami, the man who implicated during the drug trafficking trial in the United States of America.
Vijaygiri Vicky Goswami was extradited from Kenya by the US Government and turned into a State witness in the trial of the Akasha Brothers and a drug trafficking syndicate in Africa and the court transcript showed that he had implicated Findlay by naming him as one of the people involved in the cartel.
The court transcripts of Goswami’s cross-examination spread on the Internet and social media, prompting Kambwili to hold a press conference at his house on Monday where he questioned President Lungu’s relationship with Findlay and went on to suggest that perhaps, President Lungu’s jet is being used to courier drugs, since the businessman who had been accused of drug trafficking was always flying with him.
And Mr. Kaweche called for the protection of the presidency at all costs, adding that the presidency is supreme and blamed people around the president for not vetting people properly and those around President Edgar Lungu are doing him a disservice if they are not giving him the full information about people he associates with.
“Like I said, I do not blame my brother Edgar Lungu at all, I blame those around him. So if there is any mess or issues around him, I blame those around him, not the President. For me the Presidency is supreme, we must protect it at whatever cost to make sure the Presidency is held up with dignity and honour and not bring the President into disrepute,” he said.
Mr Kaweche further said: “These allegations about drugs being taken on the presidential plane and all sorts of illegal matters being talked about because of one Valden Findlay, they should properly check that out. They don’t expect the President to start asking people around, those around the President should do this.”
Liars thieves and corrupt rats flock together. Everyone knows this. During pf rule we have seen a unprecedented level of delinquency of all forms being manifested not only in public office but even the highest office of the land. Zambians we now ask you what would you vote for pf in next election? Whilst they fly in jets, million miles from reality, you are stuck on the ground with no power food water and basic necessities. We in upnd will ensure that every zambian can have the basic necessities of life.
Your tribal.ism can be as dehumanizing as hunger and poverty. Am speaking from experience.
I like HH, he is always with people around him, but I don’t know who are his friends.
Ba Edgar has friends, I will not mention them, but you all know that they are dirty-characters.
We will make it law and illegal for any person to go without education. In fact if your child is not going t school parents will be held accountable because there is no excuse for such when we will be providing free education. Corruption and theft will be punishable by a minimum term of 20 years in prison with hard labour and for serious outrageous theft like lungu is doing, I am personally campaigning within our party to include death penalty for such cases. There is no excuse for theft. Corruption and theft have now become printed in our DNA. We have to take drastic measures to rid ourselves of this epidermic. The pf have made these vices seem normal. We ask you all to support the upnd in order for sanity to be brought back to our country. Please vote upnd.
N.e.z ( B.A, M.A, MBA…
Can’t believe he said this. Is he not inviting himself as a witness or incriminating himself and his friend Uhuru, Kenyan President
Ba Kawache is talking but saying very little. In one statement confirming that Findlay is part of a cartel on the other hand saying you don’t blame ECL for mingling with such elements. In short your ‘brother’ ECL has been boozing with the wrong crew. So many crooks with light skin and foreign names roam the streets of Zambia’s big cities. Blame it on our culture of inferiority, we tend to pass people based on race as a result we have so many of these thugs living luxurious lifestyles at our expense. I am not advocating for racism or segragation but let us treat foreign nationals with suspicion until proven innocent for the sake of maintaining our clean reputation as a nation. These thugs would sell Zambia at a whim. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
Old school you seem like a brain washed pea brain. How does alleged tribalism translate into why people are suffering in zambia with high levels of poverty? As I said before , corruption and corrupt ways of thinking have been printed into your DNA. Even where you know that pf is failing it’s people including your family, you still refuse to accept reality. Either because you are one of the few thugs receiving a benefit from pf or simply because you are symptomatic of poverty of the brain.
Well articulate by Kaweche, words of wisdom.
Even me I have no issues with abena Edgar, but he annoys me when I see him at work with worst public thugs. Do they scare him off?? I mean it just seems like Valden and Kaizer show Ba Edgar weapons they care on them… thus he is abducted.
When someone said that Ba Ester never been on new Presidential jet, because Kaizer or Valden insulted her, I didn’t believe. but now I may believe.
What does treason mean in Zambia?
Now to update you on my life. Yesterday elisa my beautiful wife and I attended a high class wedding. It was very comforting to attend a wedding without ever been forced to be party of a wedding fundraising WhatsApp committee group as is the norm in zambia. In the past I have known zambians to visit to ask for contributions for weddings. In a country where majority starve and where every person knows or is related to some one living in poverty , it boggles my mind how people can spend thousands of pounds on one day. My white wife never understood why we had to be financially responsible for some one else’s decision to get married. If you are begging to fund your wedding then please consider that you might not be ready for marriage. How do you get married without financial stability
Question; How can one tell a P.F official/ associate is telling lies?
Answer; His lips begin to move.
WHEN WE TELL YOU THESE P.F CORRUPT BRUTES ARE ECONOMIC WITH THE TRUTH, YOU BETTER BELIEVE!
President Jona knows why he hangs around Valden. Drugs, racketeering, Plunder, violence & State capture rather than development is all these thugs give you.
Mpaka lelo Jonathan Chakolwa has said nothing about his Boxer from the State House Boxing stables, Kaizer Thug Life Zulu. The goon cannot even shoot, always missing his targets, so called “Political advisor in Corruption, & Torture.
You expect Jona to develop Zambia? DREAM ON DREAMERS.
On a good note me and my white wife had a good time at the wedding last night. It was a very civilised setting. We didn’t see or have ridiculous dancers dancing to drivel like oya mpu mpu. We were not subjected to loud and noisy music as you normally are at typical zambians wedding. I have to be honest we did get a bit drunk. When we got home my white wife was really excited and god she looked stunning. There was only one black woman at the wedding and as expected she gave my wife evil looks. Why do black women feel threatened by white women with black men ? Why do you think you one us black men ? I am genuinely asking
Every normal Zambian knows Valden Findlay is The Top Drug dealer in this Country. He infiltrated politics a long time ago and even supposed campaigns many a time. He was very close to Rupiah Banda although he usually remained behind the shadows. Under ECLs rule however , Findlay has come from under the rocks and is all over the show at State House, in the presidential Jet, you name it. He has amassed so much confidence under ECLs rule that he feels he doesn’t need to hide that he is dirty.
I wonder why DEC would even call CK to help with investigations when they have an enormous file on Findlays drug deals already.
Shame on the system.. Findlay will walk free and our country will be destroyed by the drugs he keeps bringing in. So long as a few people make money from his dirty…
In zambia a mixed race person or as commonly referred to as coloured; is seen to be of a higher social status. In fact most mixed race people in Zambia have a close knit community and majority end up marrying fellow mixed race partners. In zambia Findlay and his family of thugs will get away with anything because due to inferiority complex any lighter skin shade than ours is seen to be superior.. interestingly enough mixed race people here in UK and Europe are considered black and face the same inferiority challenges as blacks do .If anything it is harder for mixed race kids like mine to feel part of a social group as they feel torn between being black and white. So Findlay will get away with his drug dealing because even lungu respects him because nimu coloured
Findley made the same mistake John (Teflon Don ) Gotti made publicity. He enjoyed his face being splashed on newspapers and online media, hoping to
Launder his image, trying to legitimize his self to society, that made people wonder what was a hoodlum like him doing near the presidency if there’s one thing mafia dons hate is publicity they operate under the radar. You have to be there but not actually being there . Both him and his friend brought this on themselves