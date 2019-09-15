The Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company says it will effect a citywide water rationing process to ensure equitable water supply.

Company Managing Director Jonathan Kampata has attributed the reduced water supply the city is currently experiencing to poor rainfall that characterized the 2018/2019 rainy season and partly the increased load shedding which the country is experiencing.

Mr Kampanta says because of the reduced water availability underground coupled with increased loads shedding, the utility has shut 8 boreholes that provide water to some parts of the city out of the 40 boreholes adversely affected.

He explains that the poor rainfall has adversely affected the availability of water resources which has resulted in depletion of ground water resource and underperformance of the 131 boreholes in the city.

Mr Kampata says the utility will predict and share the rationing program as soon as possible with the residents.

He adds that water levels in the Kafue River have reduced by two meters when compared to the same period last year.

