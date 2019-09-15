Zanaco made a bright start to their 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup campaign on Sunday after beating Bolton City YC away in Port Louis.

The Bankers beat the continental debutants 2-1 in their second round, first leg match.

Tafadzwa Ruskie converted a 27th minute penalty and the second goal came two minutes later from Roger Kola to seal Zanaco’s win.

Armand M’poue scored Bolton’s lone goal in the 51st minute.

This was Zanaco’s first game in this seasons CAF Confederation Cup after enjoying a bye in August’s preliminary round.

The two sides meet in the final leg on September 28 in Lusaka to decide who goes through to the pre-group stage where the winner will face loser from this month’s CAF Champions League pre-group round.

