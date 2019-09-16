The Ndola High Court has sentenced a 19-year-old girl to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour, for smoking marijuana.
High Court Judge Yvonne Chembe sentenced Mutika Mungwila to a ten-year jail term as part of her reformation.
Mungwila was convicted by the Ndola Magistrate Court for trafficking in psychotropic substances and committed to the High Court for sentencing.
When the matter came up for sentencing, the Prosecutor from Legal Aid Board representing Mungwila, Kateule Chitupila told the court that her client was mentally unwell which resulted in smoking marijuana, adding that she needed to be examined by a medical doctor before being sentenced.
However, Judge Chembe did not entertain the application but instead dismissed it and described it as irregular, noting that the issue of Mungwila being insane did not arise during the trial at the lower court.
The court stressed that Mungwila was able to prosecute her defense during trial, and the mother who was the main witness did not bring out the issue.
Judge Chembe sentenced Mungwila to 10-years imprisonment with hard labour because she is a second offender.
She said Mungwila was convicted and sentenced to a month jail term in January this year, but upon release from prison, she was re-convicted with the same offence.
“It is sad that a girl like you cannot give up on marijuana, the law will help you reform. By the time you leave the correctional facility you will change. “Judge Chembe said.
Is that the minimum sentence?
Even if that is the case surely , the judge can mete out such with a clear conscience?
Questions , questions.
Sentencing guidelines need serious review. ..Minister of national guidance where are you? You will probably say this is fine according to our Christian values. !
Let the media, police and Judiciary be reminded that Gladys Nyerongo former Minister of Lands has not served her sentence since her conviction.
Gladys is trying to sneak into the PF to hide from the Law.
Heeeesh that Yvonne is harsh, did she smoke before pronouncing that sentence?
We want her to sentence Valden and Kaizer, she will hang them by the balls, fàce down.
What of that Minister who was sharing banned materials on phone?
What about Gladys Nyerongo former Minister of Lands?
What type of justice is that
@Kudos, But iwe naiwe pali Gladys you kill another one over her. What case did she comment, we forgot.
10 years
These are things that will haunt some judges and individuals in African countries for a long time. The laws you inherited are being dropped because THC and CBD in those things is proving pretty useful. Also, recreational joint use is no big deal. I am not advocating anything particularly. I am just saying your former colonial masters from whom you mindlessly and blindly inherited those penal codes have since moved on. Same na vima ujeni…
Drug abuse is criminal but I think there is something wrong with the verdict. It’s too harsh.
10 years is too much, it should have been 10 days
In some countries Smoking is not an offense but dealing in it is. Which i think is fare enough considering that by smoking she is only doing harm to herself and does not influence anybody. That law must be revisited and a better civilized law enacted.
1mbecility @ work
When he was campaigning for the PF, Wynter Kabimba lied to us that he was going to clean up the judiciary. Now you see what he left us
Why do you continue hurting people because of weed? Have you not read in the good book how the one who created all things including weed said behold everything was very good?
Your friend Mike Tyson is making over half a million dollars per MONTH from his Marijuana from his pleasure resort! Your friends in Lesotho and Kenya are cashing in big time on weed and yet you cry day and night about your debt burden! Can we change these archaic laws and begin to live!
Community service is what she needed, she smoked week, not killed a baby lechwe.
Ligalise it. Findlay is out there walking free.
Ronald Reagan’s failed war on drugs leading to human rights abuses for Zambians again. 10 years! Meanwhile Americans can happily smoke any time in many states