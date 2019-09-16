Chief Chikankata of the Tonga people of Dundumwezi area in Kalomo District, Southern Province, has offered some land in his Chiefdom for possible investment in the agriculture sector.

Chief Chikanta said both foreign and local investors attending the ongoing Southern Province Tourism and Investment Exposition, are welcome to come and view the land, for possible investment in the agricultural sector.

In an interview with ZANIS today, the traditional leader revealed that the region has the potential to contribute immensely to the country’s economy, with the setting up of milk, oil and beef industries, in order to boost value addition.

And Chief Chikanta has further announced that the exposition has attracted participation from all sectors of the economy, adding that it is encouraging that so many people are willing to invest in the province.

The Southern Province Tourism and Investment exposition opened its doors to members of the public on Saturday, September 14, 2019 and will run-up to Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the tourist capital, Livingstone.

President Edgar Lungu is expected to officially grace the exposition on Friday, September 20, 2019.

