Patriotic Front Deputy Chiefwip Tutwa Ngulube has accused some foreign governments to sponsoring activities aimed at stopping the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Mr Ngulube said some foreign governments present in Zambia are working with some NGOs and some individuals up delays the constitutional amendments.

He said the foreign governments are doing so for selfish motives.

My Ngulube was speaking during Sunday’s PF Interactive Forum held at Longacres Lodge in Lusaka.

He said some donors are sponsoring people to denounce the process in order to make ordinary Zambians believe that the motive to have the constitution refined is ill conceived and meant to benefit the pf government.

Mr. Ngulube has called on those against or with reservations on certain clauses in the proposed bill No. 10 of 2019 to come forward and make submissions using the right channels that have been made available, rather than demonize the entire process which is meant to benefit Zambians.

