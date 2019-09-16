Patriotic Front Deputy Chiefwip Tutwa Ngulube has accused some foreign governments to sponsoring activities aimed at stopping the Constitutional Amendment Bill.
Mr Ngulube said some foreign governments present in Zambia are working with some NGOs and some individuals up delays the constitutional amendments.
He said the foreign governments are doing so for selfish motives.
My Ngulube was speaking during Sunday’s PF Interactive Forum held at Longacres Lodge in Lusaka.
He said some donors are sponsoring people to denounce the process in order to make ordinary Zambians believe that the motive to have the constitution refined is ill conceived and meant to benefit the pf government.
Mr. Ngulube has called on those against or with reservations on certain clauses in the proposed bill No. 10 of 2019 to come forward and make submissions using the right channels that have been made available, rather than demonize the entire process which is meant to benefit Zambians.
Most of these people in politics are generally dull. Right thinking Zambians have opposed the absurd amendments you want to do to the Constitution. You want to concentrate power in Edgar Lungu and you want to borrow without anyone asking why. Tutwa just continue running an illegal station in Kabwe if you have nothing sensible to say
But kwena some people are just unprincipled. No morals at all. Its true that education does nothing to improve morals. A devil remains a devil regardless of how educated they are. They just become educated devils.
Such men are the kind that lead to genocide and civil wars for the sake maintaining their selfish interests
We thought YALI was funded by foreign donors, we didn’t know YALI receives money from Valden Findlay.
More work for Malanji to clean up damages been done by Tutwa on foreign affairs.
Imagine if America go for sanctions…
We know you chaps, you want when you make styopet decisions and we question you then you refer us to the equally styopet Constitution and say there’s nothing wrong because it’s in the Constitution. Styopet idyots!
We do not need donors to see through your deceit. Leave the constitution alone! If all important stake holders have rejected your twisted intentions whose agenda are you championing?
Moreover you cannot be changing the constitution all the time. Its not your underware okey!
THE TAKE ZAMBIAN CITIZENS TO BE *****S AS IF WE CANNOT MAKE UP OUR OWN MIND ABOUT THE AMENDMENTS —— !!!!! WE THE CITIZENS DO NOT WANT AMENDMENTS MADE TO THE CONSTITUTION !
“…Patriotic Front Deputy Chiefwip Tutwa Ngulube has accused some foreign governments to sponsoring activities aimed at stopping the Constitutional Amendment Bill….”.
Pointing fingers at others. That has been quite a familiar refrain by ALL failing Zambian governments, or even other third world governments. So mighty PF, are you admitting …..? Trouble is that the failing parth does not see it’s own failure.
Same with HH, his eyes and brain cannot accept that he has failed because UPND can only be led by their own.
Someone needs to tell Tutwa that the amendments they are trying to push are bad for the nation. Absolutely nothing in there for the ordinary citizen to benefit from except you and Lungu who want to continue running the country in transition and getting paid when you’re not supposed too. You want to hijack functions of state institutions for your own good. Right now we including police officers are suffering at the hands of cadres, we sure don’t want to surrender the little freedom we have to you. Get that unwanted constitution and trash as we the people have rejected it.
I don’t think tutwa knows the role of a chiefwip, aganiza niku kwapula ma Zambians
This PF thinks Zambians are so dull that they do not know what is good for the nation and for themselves?
Can someone highlight the clauses in Bill no.10 that are bad for the country and will benefit the PF????
Which country in their right mind has anything to gain from influencing events from a destitute poor shlt hole country like Zambia? Please do not try and make yourselves look important. Here in UK Zambia is known as one of poorest starving countries in world. Even my white wife first came to Zambia with me as a volunteer because Zambia is poor and a mess
ACTUALLY THIS ISN’T IMPORTANT BECAUSE NO CITIZEN WILL SAY AMEND CONSTITUTION WHEN THE PRESSURE IS LOAD SHEDDING, WATER RATIONING AND MEALS MEAL TO MENTION BUT A FEW THE AMENDMENT IS A BATTLE FOR POLITICIANS BECAUSE THEY DON’T FEEL THE PRESSURE OF THE ORDINARY CITIZENS IF THEY MEANT WELL THEY WOULD DEAL WITH CONSTITUTION AFTER THEY SORTED OUT THE ORDINARY CITIZEN I DON’T THINK ANY ORDINARY CITIZEN IS THINKING WEATHER OR NOT HE WANTS DEPUTY MINISTERS. BUT WE ARE ALL THINKING MEALIE MEAL IS TOO EXPENSIVE