African Union Commissioner for Trade Albert Mudenda Muchanga says free trade across Africa’s borders will begin by June 2020.
He said following the ratification of the instrument by member states, the African Union was targeting June 2020 to begin the free trade.
He said the there were immense opportunities that the African Continental Free Trade Area(AfCFTA) brings.
He said African countries have an opportunity to industrialize and develop their manufacturing sector.
He said Africa should trade increasingly with itself and add value to its products.
He was speaking at the World Economic Forum (WRF)in Capetown, South Africa.
The debate was covered by CNN program, the Market Place.
Mr. Muchanga said the AfCFTA is now operational and the first free trade should begin in June 2020.
This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in Addis Ababa Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza.
Albert Mudenda Muchanga, where’s the infrastructure to support that African free trade? Dream on, Al.
I love the way people offer a critique, without even understanding what officials are talking about.
With vices such as xenophobia, how can you have free trade? First go and resolve the problems that make Africa divided before declaring free trade, you dreamer
And you wonder why South Africa is killing you Zambian and other poorer Africans. How is it free and fair trade when the economic disparities between nations is so huge such that richer nations are losing more from such arrangements than they are gaining? The same is what led to brexit. Poor corrupt countries like Zambia should not be allowed anywhere near to political and especially economic regional arrangements. Sort out the mess in your country before trying to tap into others. Also I am campaigning for the UK to make it harder for Zambian especially pf supporters to travel or be allowed in the UK. Can they impose sanctions