African Union Commissioner for Trade Albert Mudenda Muchanga says free trade across Africa’s borders will begin by June 2020.

He said following the ratification of the instrument by member states, the African Union was targeting June 2020 to begin the free trade.

He said the there were immense opportunities that the African Continental Free Trade Area(AfCFTA) brings.

He said African countries have an opportunity to industrialize and develop their manufacturing sector.

He said Africa should trade increasingly with itself and add value to its products.

He was speaking at the World Economic Forum (WRF)in Capetown, South Africa.

The debate was covered by CNN program, the Market Place.

Mr. Muchanga said the AfCFTA is now operational and the first free trade should begin in June 2020.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in Addis Ababa Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza.

