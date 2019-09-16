UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has stated that the price of the staple food mealie meal is way beyond the reach of majority Zambians.

Speaking when he donated mealie to the vulnerable in Lusaka’s Bauleni area on Sunday, Mr. Hichilema said the poor are failing to buy mealie meal.

At the same event, the UPND leader received more than 200 PF members who joined the party this afternoon in Bauleni.

“We took sometime assisting the vulnerable groups in Lusaka’s Bauleni compound where we donated bags of mealie meal. The aged; the differently-abled, the widows, the orphans and other such groups are so dear to us and they need a helping hand especially under the current difficult economic situation,” Mr. Hichilema said.

“The price of our staple food, mealie meal is way beyond the reach of our citizens. And this is what we warned last year in September when we warned our colleagues in the PF regime and offered solutions to mitigate the effects of poor rainfall in some parts of the country.”

He added, “We told them not to export the maize and other crops based they went ahead claiming the nation had excess produce. We advised them to lower the cost of fertilizer and other inputs so as to ensure increased production, but to date, the price of inputs is way beyond the reach of our citizens.”

