National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Chishimba Kambwili has now started questioning the source of funds that are being used for the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF).

Speaking to journalists at his house today after being interviewed by the Drug Enforcement Commission, where he refused to divulge any information regarding his allegations against president Lungu’s friend Mr. Valden Findlay, Mr. Kambwili said that the source of the funds being used was questionable and that he suspects that the money being used could be a subject of Money laundering.

PEIF, now headed by Clement Tembo as National Coordinator, was established in 2015 by President Lungu to support men and women in the informal sector that were deemed vulnerable and underprivileged.

The fund started with President Lungu’s kind gesture of sacrificing 10% of his salary, as well as contributions received from well-wishers.

The initiative originally targeted marketeers, but due to demand from other sectors and the encouraging performance of the marketeers who managed to faithfully revolve the fund, the PEIF diversified into other areas including fish farming, poultry, goat rearing and other endeavors, such as providing assistance in the construction of churches.

And Mr. Kambwili reaffirmed his earlier position that he is ready to meet Lusaka business executive Valden Findlay in Court over defamation charges. Mr. Kambwili said that he has a lot of information on the suspected illicit activities of Mr. Findlay, adding that he has lost confidence in investigative agencies such as DEC and the ACC.

The NDC leader said the investigative wings in question are highly polarised and that it is for this reason that he refused to answer queries from DEC

The NDC leader said he has a lot of information about Mr. Findlay which information he is ready to disclose in Court.

