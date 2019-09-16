National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has refused to give any information to the Drug Enforcement commission regarding accusations of Drug trafficking involving President Edgar Lungu and businessman Valden Findlay.
Mr Kambwili who this morning appeared before the DEC for questioning said he no longer takes the Commission serious due to their failure to investigate serious matters in the past.
He told Journalists that his summoning was a sheer waste of time as they cannot investigate the matter.
Mr Kambwili lamented that the DEC has despite him reporting failed to investigate the K30 million disbursed by the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund and the vehicles procured by the PF distributed to their women and youth league’s.
The NDC Leader who has been sued by Mr Findlay accused DEC of wanting to use any information they will collect against him.
Mr Kambwili said even in his confused state of mind, he cannot give any information to the DEC.
And DEC Assistant Public Relations Officer Kamufinsa Manchishi said the Commission will continue investigating the matter.
He said Mr Kanbwili was summoned to provide any further information he may have regarding the accusations he made and not to harass him.
Mr Manchishi said Mr Kambwili is protected like any other whistleblower and information collected from him was for investigation purposes.
case closed?
Whistle blowers own the whistle voluntarily blow it, in private. They don’t get summoned and exposed. CK has the last laugh here.
DEC are lazy.
I will close it.
DEC should summon OP to give them background of Valden, from his birth to yesterday.
OP knows each one of those who get on that over-prices Presidential Gulf Stream jet.
No one should be surprised if they see Valden Findlay’s signature of Presidential plane’s registration papers.
I have information, but am not going to give to ACC.
Case closed. He doesn’t have any information. Cabufi cikafwa bubela
As usual , the whole thing has become a circus.
..Whistleblower fimo fimo, blah blah my foot!
For sure you are a moron ….in your skopo Kambwili has informations to avail to DEC on your presidents Confidant. He has just opened up on one of issues most of you cadres have been brushing aside. Let the presidency and Valden prove that the allegations are false.
Why talk if you cannot provide evidence if requested………….Next time better shut up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
WHAT IF WE DIDN’T PAY ALL THE SECURITY WINGS UNTIL THEY FOUND THE OWNER OF THE 48 HOUSES?? WE CAN PAY THE COUNCIL’S AT LEAST THEY ARE TRYING TO REMOVE RUBBISH FROM OUR STREETS
HH went to ACC offices with full information on the 48 flats but the officers there scampered in different directions. So it is of no use taking any information to these investigative wings when they know that very high profile people are involved
Ask Sigal Mandelker nicely Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence or OFAC they have comprehensive review ,documented and detail on Hindlay state capture from Zambia to SA to Hong Kongo and across the regions
They will arrest him once he cross there in his own Jet not in Presidential Jet Ask nicely and bann him from statehouse and presidential Jet Its there
Even though kambwili had it will be not heavy but ask nicely you will have proper transcript on your detail for a good case
Interesting Mr kambwili’s tongue is his poison.
Whistleblowers are people of above average intelligence,with quality information.
He is playing with fire.He should thank God that President Lungu is his tribal cousin.
What I know is that office of the president is not “merry go round “ game to play with.
We have seen in many countries thus include developed democratic states figures like Mr.kambwili dying mysterious for daring the leadership.
Mr. kambwili is so careless with his life course.
That is his own fish to fry. Why get concern with Kambwili’s life? It is his and not your life
Who is the owner of 48 mirracles? was Findlay summoned to appear before DEC? Who is the owner of NDF Bill 10? Where is the Lusaka – Ndola dual carriage way. Why others increased their salaries by 100% whilst got 4%? Why do we have load shading while lower part of zambezi river Mozambique sharing the same river do not have? Why buy two planes as national carriers that have failed to fly? Why build a new Ndola Airport instead of building solar energy? Where is the money tolling gates going to? Why it is taking so long to pay retirees? Why is CK followed and not the person he mentioned that he should tell the pipo of Zed why he is fying with Findlay on official duties when he is not not any near governt appointments? Why Mutambo wants to sale maize to Congo when pipo in SP are eating fruits…
At 7.ask
If You have information avail it to civil society organizations to help you.They will help you handle the case accordingly. I think people like you tends to mislead people on social media.
Such assumptions are like wild fire.
Who will take these accusations by the so called opposition seriously if when given a chance to prove their allegations, all what people get instead is illness, fainting, silence and refusal to cooperate? In short, all the nonsense Kambwili and HH have been heaping on President Lungu and PF is trash. I mean people lets make these so called opposition chaps who are expected to be providing checks balances accountable. Never in our political sphere have we seen such circus from the opposition.
Late President Sata had facts and whenever he made an allegation, it held water, not these funny creatures that are masquerading as opposition leaders. When people vote and keep PF and President Lungu in power for as long as it takes, can you honestly complain with such characters in opposition like…