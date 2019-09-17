Kabwe Warriors striker Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba is set for his international debut after making the final cut for Chipolopolo’s 2020 CHAN qualifier away to eSwatini.

The ex-Zesco United striker takes the place of Zanaco attacker Chitiya Mususu.

Chitiya will miss the first leg date in Manzini on September 21 due to an injury he sustained on club duty in last Sunday ‘s CAF Confederation Cup 2-1 away win over Bolton City YC in Mauritius.

Also out is his Zanaco club mate and striker Roger Kola who has withdrawn due to an injury he also sustained on continental duty in Mauritius.

But Mwachiyaba will now have to battle for a place in the starting XI with preferred forwards Nkwazi’s Emmanuel Chabula and Green Eagles’ Tapson Kaseba.

And there is a recall for Red Arrows defender Benedict Chepeshi who returns to Chipolopolo for the first time since 2016.

Meanwhile, Zanaco goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata also returns to the Chipolopolo fold for the first time since November ,2018 in a 2019 AFCON qualifier away against Mozambique.

The team departs for eSwatini on Wednesday morning via Johannesburg.

Chipolopolo will host eSwatini in the final leg decider on October 19 that will see the winner over both legs qualifying for the Cameroon finals next January.

Team:

GOALKEEPERS: Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS: Adrian Chama, Clement Mwape (both Zesco United) Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars)

MIDFIELDERS: Benson Sakala, Rally Bwalya (both Power Dynamos), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Paul Katema, Bruce Musakanya (both Red Arrows), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana)

STRIKERS: Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Akakubelwa Mwachiyaba (Kabwe Warriors)

