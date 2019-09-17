The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has noted a statement being circulated by GEARS Executive Director MacDonald Chpenzi, allegedly issued by a group of boys, led by Wilfred Chilufya and some Chibomba, purporting to be members of the Young African Leaders Initiative in Zambia.

In the statement, they strongly suggest in the first paragraph that there was a drug-related case in the United States of America involving the head of State. This statement is irresponsible and part of the continued scheme by those who are laboring to link the Head of State to some imaginary drug-related cases in the US.

We want to be clear that the issuance of such a statement under the Young African Leaders Initiative by those boys is criminal as the Registrar made it clear during a meeting attended by ourselves and those boys that the Zambian laws only recognize one Young African Leaders Initiative led by Mr. Ntewewe and its membership is well defined.

We, therefore, find the conduct of those boys criminal in trying to illegally operate in Zambia or anywhere in SADC without official recognition. We shall rake up this matter with the Registrar at PACRA and the Minister of Home Affairs.

However, what concerns us is that these boys are now being used to try and make suggestions of an imaginary drug-related case but also making the reference of the same to the Head of State.

Again, we restate our position that YALI believes the dangerous politics where people with business interests are using an opposition leader to paint the Head of State in imaginary drug-related matters is lacking patriotism and act of opportunism.

Issued by

Isaac Mwanza

Governance and Legal Advisor

Young African Leaders Initiative

