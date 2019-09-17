The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has noted a statement being circulated by GEARS Executive Director MacDonald Chpenzi, allegedly issued by a group of boys, led by Wilfred Chilufya and some Chibomba, purporting to be members of the Young African Leaders Initiative in Zambia.
In the statement, they strongly suggest in the first paragraph that there was a drug-related case in the United States of America involving the head of State. This statement is irresponsible and part of the continued scheme by those who are laboring to link the Head of State to some imaginary drug-related cases in the US.
We want to be clear that the issuance of such a statement under the Young African Leaders Initiative by those boys is criminal as the Registrar made it clear during a meeting attended by ourselves and those boys that the Zambian laws only recognize one Young African Leaders Initiative led by Mr. Ntewewe and its membership is well defined.
We, therefore, find the conduct of those boys criminal in trying to illegally operate in Zambia or anywhere in SADC without official recognition. We shall rake up this matter with the Registrar at PACRA and the Minister of Home Affairs.
However, what concerns us is that these boys are now being used to try and make suggestions of an imaginary drug-related case but also making the reference of the same to the Head of State.
Again, we restate our position that YALI believes the dangerous politics where people with business interests are using an opposition leader to paint the Head of State in imaginary drug-related matters is lacking patriotism and act of opportunism.
Issued by
Isaac Mwanza
Governance and Legal Advisor
Young African Leaders Initiative
Those Wilfred boys are overzealous. Is there even a drug related case in US? Why bring head of state in thjs nonsense!
And people try to accuse Laura, Linda etc of being sponsored by politicians! I mean just look at this “statement” referring to people as “boys”! What reputable NGO would do that?
Even just the English is not at all inspiring.
But secondly how is an NGO be so concerned about defending Findlay? And why are they twisting statements? Who linked Lungu to drug trafficking in the US? Its actually them now who are doing it.
Mr Ntewewe and friends, I encourage you to just stop. This path you have taken does not end well for you. Its not only the nation that will suffer, but you will also face consequence in some shape or other.
Chester sang “mwe Lesa chinjeni abanandi” some 10 months ago.
We were saying that the song is directed at Ba Edgar.
He builds, but his friends are destroying…
It is just so sad that you YALI are still childish, you can’t get it.
If Ba Edgar had cleaned out those trashy employees and friends, there couldn’t have no drug dealer on his plane.
Isnt this same Wilfred Chilufya whom Edgar Lungu was making go round country? What’s his new relationship with Chipenzi, known UPND front? But hasn’t US Embassy itself said there is no drug case in US. Who is telling truth here? Wilfred Chilufya group or US Embassy?
This is becoming a circus. And Imbwili grows cold feet when it comes to same allegation
Now thinking Kambwili has no base. Question tho is why are these boys bringing head of state in drug allegations? Some white interest?
Saw that statement hurriedly done by Wilfred & Co. Looks like Chipenzi enrolling them. Now ask them where is this US drug related case? What are its facts? Nothing!