Former First Lady Vera Chiluba has been admitted to UTH fast track unit after suffering a stroke.
MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda has confirmed this in a brief statement.
He says the former ruling party has received the news of the illness of Ms Chiluba with sadness.
Mr Nakacinda says the former first lady is currently admitted to the University Teaching Hospital, Fast Track Unit.
He has asked MMD members to put Ms Chiluba in their prayers for her quick recovery.
“We have received an unfortunate report as regards our former first lady Vera Tembo Chiluba’s illness with sadness. Yesterday in the Evening former First Lady, Mama Vera Tembo Chiluba, suffered what is feared to be a stroke “ Mr Nakachinda said.
“She is currently admitted to the University Teaching Hospital, Fast Track Unit. Our members are requested to put our mother in their prayers, let us pray for her quick recovery.”
Prayers for Lady Chiluba. The only light we had during Chiluba’s destruction of Zambia. Thank goodness our Lord and Savior Jesus was there to ensure Zambia moved forward.
Very true she was light when Chiluba with the help of Hakainde Hichilema were embezzling Zambia’s assets.
Light in what way precisely?
No evacuations, she must be treated there by our Doctors………The same Doctors who were UNZA students with one year closure during the time she first lady must treat her…………That will be a good lesson for Ester Lungu.
Prayers we shall pray for her for but Evacuation to anywhere shall not be supported!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
We have a lot of critics these days,even praying for some one you deny and critises.Just pray if you don’t know how to go about it zip up your mouth and stay put.God heal the former first lady mama Vera Chiluba in Jesus name Amen.
May the healing hand of God be upon her.