Former First Lady Vera Chiluba has been admitted to UTH fast track unit after suffering a stroke.

MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda has confirmed this in a brief statement.

He says the former ruling party has received the news of the illness of Ms Chiluba with sadness.

Mr Nakacinda says the former first lady is currently admitted to the University Teaching Hospital, Fast Track Unit.

He has asked MMD members to put Ms Chiluba in their prayers for her quick recovery.

“We have received an unfortunate report as regards our former first lady Vera Tembo Chiluba’s illness with sadness. Yesterday in the Evening former First Lady, Mama Vera Tembo Chiluba, suffered what is feared to be a stroke “ Mr Nakachinda said.

“She is currently admitted to the University Teaching Hospital, Fast Track Unit. Our members are requested to put our mother in their prayers, let us pray for her quick recovery.”

