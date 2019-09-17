Dear President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,

I woke up this morning with no running water, no electricity or enough Kwacha to afford my daily food needs. I threw on my bathroom robe (the white one) and went outside. After asking a few of my neighbors it was clear that all of us had no water, electricity or enough Kwacha for basic needs. This forced me to wash myself in the basin, wear unpressed clothes and get ready for work.

In this day and age this is not the type of pressure my life needs right now, but above it all I still have a smile on my face but someone somewhere in Zambia woke up this morning and did not even have a drop of water to begin with or had electricity the past 48 hours. So having said all of this I would like to conclude by saying… FIX IT!!!!!

I thank you.

