Dear President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,
I woke up this morning with no running water, no electricity or enough Kwacha to afford my daily food needs. I threw on my bathroom robe (the white one) and went outside. After asking a few of my neighbors it was clear that all of us had no water, electricity or enough Kwacha for basic needs. This forced me to wash myself in the basin, wear unpressed clothes and get ready for work.
In this day and age this is not the type of pressure my life needs right now, but above it all I still have a smile on my face but someone somewhere in Zambia woke up this morning and did not even have a drop of water to begin with or had electricity the past 48 hours. So having said all of this I would like to conclude by saying… FIX IT!!!!!
I thank you.
[Facebook post]
Mr President, I agree FIX IT! If you can’t let someone who can fix all the problems you have caused sir.
No food, no electricity, no water, maybe even no president. Is back from Zimbabwe?
I think worse of everything is Zambians going to work in un-ironed clothes.
Wrinckles clothes is embarrassing, you can hide hunger or thirsty, but not wrinkled clothes. Ati am minister mu Zambia, mwe mbbwa mwe.
How can they fix it?? Too busy with anything else but basic needs for the masses. It’s a great shame. Unless more and more people begin to realize that this is completely unacceptable, I bet you these issues you highlight are not an issue at state house
He cannot fix it he already initiated a snowball of fiscal issues he cannot get himself out of
Do not complain because you are the one who voted PF in 2016. Very soon you will remain without even the unironed clothes you are complaining about unless of course you do the Dundumwezi thing throughout Zambia in 2021.You Zambians are very naive and docile. You deserve all the suffering you are experiencing and worse is still to come.
Someone will soon run away from the trail of destruction he has left behind! His cadres will be the ones to feast on him! As Sishuwa put it, we are not going anywhere with ba Chagwa! He truly has no vision and he makes things fall according to his name! Those who are refusing mealie meal donations will soon cry because there will be nothing soon! Brace for higher fuel prices, high electricity tariffs, high cost of everything and runaway inflation! Those who still have loans better act fast and pay up or spend the rest of your life in bad debt! Mukose na Dununa Reverse!