Coach Mumamba Numba is sure Zanaco will advance to the pre-group stage of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup after Sunday’s 2-1 away victory against Bolton City in Mauritius.

Numba said the consolation goal Bolton scored won’t be a factor when the teams meet in the return match of the first round on September 29 in Lusaka.

‘We have scored two goals away from home which puts us in a better position than them (Bolton),’ he said.

‘All we need is just to get down to work, plan and preparing the team so that we can get a victory even at home when we play them,’ Numba said.

Zanaco have joined the competition in the first round after being on bye at the preliminary stage.

