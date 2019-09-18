Operations at Atlas Mara Head Office in Lusaka have been paralyzed after bailiffs seized office furniture forcing workers to be sent home.

A check at the bank this morning found that workers were forced to surrender their office laptops and were asked to go home.

It was found that the action on the Bank was instigated by one of the Bank’s main creditors.

A white man was seen in the building attempting to confiscate equipment in the Control Room.

The unnamed creditor who was instructing a large team of men from the Bailiffs Office to carry out the operation was heard shouting that he is owed a US$ 1 million since 1996.

“For 23 years I have been waiting for this payment. I will not listen to the Lawyers, you will now listen to the Bailiffs because I cannot be waiting for a single payment since 1996,” the creditor shouted.

Bank officials led by Director of Marketing Kenny Ngondo attempted to convince the white man to at least spare the equipment in the Control Room as that is the heart of the bank’s operations.

Attempts to interview Mr Ngondo failed as he flatly refused to speak to Journalists.

And some Bank employees who spoke on condition of anonymity expressed concern over Atlas Mara’s high level of indebtedness.

“It is clear the Bank was not told the truth about the levels of liability before taking over Finance Bank. All these issues coming up are from Finance Bank days. Imagine, the Bank has 193 court cases from former employees and all of them will likely win the cases and demand to be paid,” one of the workers said.

By broadcast time, workers were still stranded in the car park as the Bailiffs went about their operations.

In 2016, AtlasMara which then owned African Banking Corporation Zambia Limited (BancABC Zambia) completed its acquisition of Finance Bank Zambia Limited, merging the two banks.

