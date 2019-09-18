The government has advised Vernon Mwaanga to use his status as a veteran politician and senior citizen to maintain the country’s unity and democracy.
Chief Government Spokesperson, Dora Siliya says it is indisputable that Mr. Mwaanga is a statesman having served this country from the pre-independence era and it is expected of him that his debate on national issues should be above partisan politics.
Ms. Siliya says the country expects a man of Mr. Mwaanga’s status to be a uniting factor and a voice of reason to the leadership and the nation at large.
She says government, therefore, finds the remarks attributed to Mr. Mwaanga in today’s Diggers newspaper that Zambia’s democracy, under the PF government, is receding, as disheartening and disappointing.
Ms. Siliya told ZNBC News in a statement that Mr. Mwaanga is aware of Zambia’s unparalleled record of good governance, transparency, accountability, rule of law and constitutionalism which this government has continued to promote.
She said on January 16th, 2016 at Heroes Stadium, President Edgar Lungu signed into law the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill which, among other things, reduced the powers of the President, which no other sitting African President had ever done.
Ms. Siliya said the PF government has transformed the Judiciary with the creation of the Constitutional Court and the Appeals Court in enhancing the country’s justice delivery system.
And Ms. Siliya said that never before in the history of the country, has there been such freedom of expression as is being enjoyed by citizens under the PF government.
She said the ongoing debate by citizens, including Mr. Mwaanga himself, on the Constitutional Amendment Bill No.10 of 2016 and other national issues, attest to this fact.
Ms. Siliya said only a government committed to democracy can liberalize the media landscape to the extent that there are now over 100 private radio stations and no fewer than 40 television stations on air countrywide and several newspapers.
She urged Mr. Mwaanga to desist from inciting public resentment against the government which does not befit his status as a seasoned diplomat and senior citizen.
Vernon Mwaanga was very candid in his comments, Dora Slit shut up! Look at Ikeleng’i, the person who was defeated in the last election has been campaigning and making donations while the sitting MP is threatened with arrest each time he wants to address the people who elected him. If the MMD had behaved the way the PF is doing the PF would still be in opposition. Just behave yourselves instead of attacking voices of wisdom
Dora please your political position is temporal, VJ is a political giant minions like can’t dwarf him. I wish to remind you of how you found yourself as a diplomat in Egypt and I wish to end there
What did mwanya say ba LT
Dora ulapapusha! Umwanakashi wamupamba noluse tawakwata nakalya iyo ….wapapusha ichalo!
But Mr Mwanga has not lied!
Ba Dora Open is doing a great job!
Continue decampaigning PF the same way you did to RB’s MMD!
Leave VJ alone! He has just put the facts on the table! Ignore at own risk!
MMD elements like Dora Open have made PF worse! This is not the pro-democracy pro-poor PF we knew!
VJ is a disgrace. From being the youngest diplomat in our history, he ended up being a drug dealer and a womaniser. Instead of being a candidate for the Presidency itself and an African statesman who could have gone down in history as one of the most brilliant Africans, he is now at the centre of tribalism and polarising the country. No wonder even Mwanawasa fired him. A real disgrace.
Umukalamba nga chipuba, umuchinshi kubaiche ulapwa. Instead of Dora looking up to VJ, she’s counselling him. Dora has highlighted important points which everyone here should be countering and not attacking her!!
Just last week the UPND were refused a permit to hold a peaceful rally in Mandevu, citing security concerns?? What security threats are there? Is that democracy? Problem with this government when someone says something they don’t want to hear he/she becomes their enemy.The late Sata used to be allowed to hold meetings and rallies any time he wanted anywhere.Is it the same with HH? The answer is NO
Politics aside iwe Dora, I know of no RULINg party in the history of mankind apart from PF that cannot accept to to be told the truth. I think this raises from known unpresidential material assuming the high office of President of Zambia in 2011. See now, even Chimbwili thinks that he can be one. And HH with all the tribl baggage.