President Edgar Lungu is among several mourners that have gathered at M’kwama village in Senior Chief Kalindawelo’s Chiefdom in Petauke district, Eastern Province, to attend funeral and burial ceremony for his late aunt Mainess Lungu.

Ms Lungu, who was until her demise the only surviving aunt for the Head of State, died on Monday September 16, 2019 at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka, aged 96.

President Lungu is accompanied by First Lady Esther Lungu and senior government and Patriotic Front (PF) officials among others.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu has described his aunt as a force of nature, passionate, caring and strong woman who united and loved the family for one common goal.

Mr Lungu said his aunt was an honest person who spoke her mind but never held grudges against anyone, and also preached love and unity at all times.

He explained that he was personally affected by the death of Ms Lungu, adding that she was a mother to all family members.

President Lungu further thanked everyone that found time to mourn with the first family, adding that what divides people cannot outweigh what units them, hence the need for people in the country to continue embracing each other and upholding the One Zambia One Nation motto in times of happiness and sorrow.

And Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu explained that government is saddened with the death of Ms Lungu, a person who was close to the Head of State and wished the first family and all family members God’s guidance during this trying moment.

Meanwhile, his homily Bishop Edwin Zulu from the Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) called all Christians in the country to always prepare themselves for no one knows the day or time that they will die.

Bishop Zulu noted that Ms Lungu prepared her life for Christ, adding that she was a dedicated and committed member of the RCZ, for the last 38 years.

And Head Mkwama has described the late Ms Lungu as a humble and caring person who related well with other villagers and participated actively in all activities in the village.

The late Ms Lungu was the youngest sister to late Ranger Lungu, who was the father to President Edgar Lungu.

She has left behind four grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

People from different walks of life including traditional leaders from within Eastern Province, District Commissioners, government and Patriotic Front party members were among the mourners.

Ms Lungu will be buried this afternoon at M’kwama village burial site.

