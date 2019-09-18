A Zambia Airways 25-member cabin crew has left for Ethiopia to undergo an intensive three months training at the Ethiopian Aviation Academy.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony for the cabin crew at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA), Zambia Airways Chief Executive Officer Mr Bruk Endeshaw said the trainees will be subjected to training in customer service, safety and other programmes to enable them offer quality standards of services.

Mr Endeshaw said Zambia Airways has recorded important milestones towards operationalisation of its services through application for required international and local certification and registration processes.

He said the company has since obtained certification from the Zambian Civil Aviation Authority and is waiting for codes’ registration with International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Meanwhile, Zambia Airways Board Chairman Mr Bonaventure Mutale encouraged the crew to acquire necessary skills since the Academy offers the highest professional training standards.

Mr Mutale also advised the trainees to continue making the institution proud by raising the Zambian flag through exhibiting good behaviour.

Zambia Airways is a partnership between IDC and Ethiopian Airlines.

[Read 533 times, 533 reads today]