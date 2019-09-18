A Zambia Airways 25-member cabin crew has left for Ethiopia to undergo an intensive three months training at the Ethiopian Aviation Academy.
Speaking at the send-off ceremony for the cabin crew at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA), Zambia Airways Chief Executive Officer Mr Bruk Endeshaw said the trainees will be subjected to training in customer service, safety and other programmes to enable them offer quality standards of services.
Mr Endeshaw said Zambia Airways has recorded important milestones towards operationalisation of its services through application for required international and local certification and registration processes.
He said the company has since obtained certification from the Zambian Civil Aviation Authority and is waiting for codes’ registration with International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
Meanwhile, Zambia Airways Board Chairman Mr Bonaventure Mutale encouraged the crew to acquire necessary skills since the Academy offers the highest professional training standards.
Mr Mutale also advised the trainees to continue making the institution proud by raising the Zambian flag through exhibiting good behaviour.
Zambia Airways is a partnership between IDC and Ethiopian Airlines.
hoping it’s not cadres again
When were these jobs advertised? Or are we seeing a collection of cadres again?
And these board persons seem to be the same faces popping up in all public institutions. Is it a birthright reserved for a select feww or ninshi kanshi? What is it about them is so special other Zambians don’t have? Dont tell me these are the only citizens with mouths to feed?
This is how the mismanagement that we worried about begins.Not a good sign.
Good move. This is how Zambia Airways was created in the first place. The closure of the national airline has set us backwards in aviation but safety should is paramount and key to success. Keep politics out of this and maybe we will see “Nkwazi” back in the sky again.
Let’s roll…
“Customer services” on ET?
Yaba, so how much debt are we sinking into this one? Airlines are failing all around us and Brain Mushimba starts his own. …”….doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results…..”, someone complete this one for me in case I am sued.
When this project fails, I hope that Brain Mushimba will face the nation on ZNBC Sunday interview. The poor brain can’t even differentiate GMO from Hybrid, and he is a PhD graduate! Hon Katambo please teach this brain when next you sit in cabinet.